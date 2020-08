cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Israeli Human rights groups have addressed Israel’s attorney-general and the Knesset general council in a letter asking them to advise the government and Knesset to cancel the law allowing the Shin Bet to track citizens. The Israel Security Agency has been tracking Israelis in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.