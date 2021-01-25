Hundreds accompany Sheikh Mohammed Abu Najm at Jaffa funeral

Alongside his religious and social work, he worked as an accountant.

Hundreds accompanied Sheikh Mohammed Abu Najm, head of the Northern Section of the Islamic Party in Israel, at his funeral procession in Jaffa on Monday. Abu Najm was shot on Sunday near his home, he was 24 years old.Alongside his religious and social work, he worked as an accountant.

While he was a deeply conservative Muslim, he spoke out against criminal elements and violence in the Arab-Israeli community. The shooting might mean these elements are sending out a message, not even religious leaders are out of reach.

Police refrained from being present at the funeral and it went without any disturbances.