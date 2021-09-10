Hundreds of policemen and Border Police soldiers are deployed across the Old City in Jerusalem tonight (Thursday) for the Slihot prayers in the Western Wall, which thousands are expected to attend.

The mass prayer takes place amid a night of tensions in the West Bank between Palestinians and IDF soldiers.

The High Holy Days between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur see thousands of worshippers attending the Slihot prayers every night. Tourists flock to the old city to witness the prayers in various synagogues and congregations.

The escape of six Palestinian terrorists from the Israeli Gilboa prison last week caused a spike in clashes between Palestinians and IDF soldiers across the West Bank, and police have declared a state of high alert (Level 2) in preparation for Friday prayers.