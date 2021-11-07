IDF begins drill in northern Israel for reserve soldiers

The IDF began a drill in northern Israel on Sunday, as part of which reservists in the 36th Division, also known as the Ga'ash Formation, will be called up.

The reserve soldiers will receive phone calls and text messages, with some of the soldiers receiving instructions to arrive at their units, according to instructions which will be issued. The goal of the exercise is to test and improve the readiness of reserve soldiers, with an emphasis on the process of calling them up to their units if needed.

The drill will continue until Monday evening and was planned ahead of time as part of the training program for 2021.