IDF begins operation to improve readiness for war on Lebanese border

A new IDF military operation, titled "Operation Lightning Storm" will begin on Tuesday, focusing on improving the battle-readiness of forces on the Israeli-Lebanese border, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced.The operation is expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.The drills included will affect traffic in the area, with a heightened presence of military vehicles and checkpoints, though roads will not be fully blocked anywhere.Additionally, residents might hear explosions.Previously, six Israeli F-35s are rumored to have been caught on camera in the sky above Lebanon in late January.