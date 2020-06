The IDF is currently contemplating the decision to return to working in shifts and operational capsules, though soldiers are expected be allowed to enter and leave their bases freely.

To date, there have been 299 soldiers and employees diagnosed throughout the IDF – all in light condition. Of these, 233 have either been discharged or discharged from service. About 2,500 soldiers are in isolation – duty, permanent and IDF employees.

The number of coronavirus patients in the IDF has been increasing significantly. Between Wednesday and Saturday, the number of soldiers diagnosed with COVID-19 increased from 29 to 66 and the number of soldiers in isolation now stands at 2,500 compared to 350 at the beginning of June.