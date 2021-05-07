IDF maps home of Tapuah Junction terrorist - watch

The IDF on Thursday night mapped the home of the terrorist in the Arab town of Turmas Ayya who carried out the Tapuah Junction drive-by-shooting attack on Sunday. The mapping was performed to assess the possibility of demolishing the house, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated. While some NGOs and human rights organizations criticize the army for using collective punishment by demolishing the homes of the terrorist’s families, the IDF believes it is a key deterrent to stop other attackers.
The terrorist, Muntasir Shalabi, was arrested on Wednesday in the town of Silwad shortly after the 19-year-old victim of the attack, Yehuda Guetta, succumbed to his injuries. Two other 19-year-olds were injured in the attack, one still in very serious condition with a back wound and the other lightly injured and released from the hospital.“Following intensive intelligence and operational activities by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the IDF and the Israel Police, the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Tapuah junction – where the late Yehuda Guetta was killed and two other Israeli civilians were injured – was arrested and detained,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.He was detained for questioning by the Shin Bet.
Though media reports had said that Shalabi was a known Hamas supporter, the Shin Bet said that he was not affiliated with any terror group. According to a report on Walla News, Shalabi was radicalized in the United States where he lived for several years and began to support Hamas. Nevertheless, it is believed he acted alone and without the support of the Gaza-based terror group.
In the four days since the attack, security forces had been focusing their manhunt in the Nablus area and had closed off the village of Akraba where the car used in the attack was located. Dozens of Palestinians, many of them family members, were detained on suspicion that they had provided shelter or support to Shalabi while he was on the run.