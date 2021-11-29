IDF officer arrested for spying on female soldiers dismissed from role

IDF officer Lt.-Col. Dan Sharoni, commander of the 6th District Driving School, was dismissed from his role on Monday.

The IDF's decision to dismiss Sharoni comes after he was accused of taking photographs of female soldiers without their knowledge and arrested for committing sexual offenses and invasion of privacy.

