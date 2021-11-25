IDF officer arrested for allegedly spying on female soldiers

Lt. Col. Dan Sharoni, commander of the 6th District Driving School was arrested on November 9 under suspicion of committing sexual offenses and invading the privacy of female soldiers in his unit.

Sharoni is accused of taking photographs of female soldiers without their knowledge. One of his alleged victims stated in an Instagram post that Sharoni had set up a network of hidden cameras, including one in his shower, one in the bathroom, and another in front of his bed. She added that other accounts allege he accessed soldiers' private phones and took photographs of them when they were in their residences.

"[Dan] always knew how to say the right things at the right time, knew how to be a commander , a friend and was the most real and honest with me, in retrospect it turned out that everything was a lie," she said.

She added that she trusted Sharoni and would use his shower when she wanted to use the phone to call her mother.

"I trusted Dan and put my military service in his hands and he in return destroyed it for me, so thank you Lt. Col. Dan Sharoni for the trauma that will accompany me for many years when I am asked 'How was my military service?'"