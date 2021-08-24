The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF Southern Command head visits critically injured Border Policeman

Neither Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nor IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi have visited the soldier who was critically injured at the Gaza border.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2021 17:02
Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba (photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba
(photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
IDF Southern Command head Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano has finally visited St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli, who remains in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.
Shmueli was shot while operating undercover earlier this week at the Gaza border during a violent Palestinian riot.
Shmueli's family harshly criticized the general, blaming him for what happened.
"It's not possible that the rioters were able to reach Barel. You should have stopped them much earlier," they said, KAN reported. "Take off your uniform."
Despite friends and family visiting Shmueli in the hospital, neither Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nor IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi have paid a visit.
IDF fighter jets carry out an airstrike on Hamas targets in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched into Israel, on August 23, 2021. (Video credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The incident had come amid recent escalations between Israel and Hamas, which recently saw the IDF strike multiple targets in Gaza in response to the launching of incendiary balloons.
This is a developing story.


