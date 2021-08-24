The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF strikes Gaza in response to incendiary balloons - report

The balloon launches came as Palestinian factions threatened to continue "popular activities," including border protests, until the blockade is lifted.

By TZVI JOFFRE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 24, 2021 00:12
Fires burn close to the Gaza border after incendiary balloons were launched from inside the strip, August 6, 2021 (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)
Fires burn close to the Gaza border after incendiary balloons were launched from inside the strip, August 6, 2021
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE SOUTHERN DISTRICT)
The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday night after 10 fires were sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza, according to Palestinian reports.
The balloon launches came as Palestinian factions threatened to continue "popular activities," including border protests, until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted and Qatari funds are transferred into the coastal enclave.
Shortly before the strikes began, a Palestinian merchant was reportedly arrested by Israeli forces at the Erez crossing into the Gaza Strip. The reason for his arrest is as of yet unclear.
Images and video footage of what appear to be IDF strikes on multiple targets in Gaza have circulated over social media. These include targets near the city of Khan Younis, in Gaza City and Jabaliya.
The launches came two days after Border Police officer St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli was critically injured after a Palestinian terrorist shot him during violent riots along the Gaza border. Shmueli remains in critical condition.
On Saturday night, Israel conducted airstrikes against Hamas weapons storage and manufacturing sites in Gaza in response to the violent riots.
Palestinian factions announced on Monday that another demonstration along the border is planned for Wednesday in the southern Gaza Strip, east of Khan Younis.
Eshkol Regional Council head Gadi Yarkoni responded to the incendiary balloons attack, stating the Palestinian's terrorist groups' "audacity to reignite the balloon terror attacks and light up our forests must be stopped."
"If not stopped today, we will find ourselves extinguishing fires for another summer," Yarkoni said. "What starts with acceptance of incendiary balloons, ends with rocket attacks and firing towards IDF soldiers," he added.
Yarkoni concluded by saying he "expects the government to send an immediate message to these terror groups."
Fire raging at Kissufim forest, near the Gaza border on August 23, 2021. (credit: MOSHE BARUCHI - KKL-JNF)Fire raging at Kissufim forest, near the Gaza border on August 23, 2021. (credit: MOSHE BARUCHI - KKL-JNF)
On Sunday night, explosive balloons were reportedly launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. A number of fires were reported on Monday morning there, although it is as of yet unclear if the fires were caused by incendiary balloons.
Despite Egypt closing the Rafah Crossing in both directions, reportedly in response to the violent riots in which Shmueli was injured, the crossings with Israel remained open on Monday and no indication was made that plans to transfer Qatari funds to Gaza would be disrupted.
Trucks loaded with construction iron, diesel, gasoline and gas entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.
The right-wing Im Tirtzu organization announced on Monday that it was organizing a protest in front of the Kerem Shalom crossing, located in the southern Gaza Strip, at 5 a.m. on Wednesday to protest the continued transfer of goods into the Gaza Strip.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza Hamas IDF incendiary balloons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Where does Israel stand on its strategy with Gaza?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by