IDF strikes Gaza in response to incendiary balloons - report

The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday night after 10 fires were sparked by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza, according to Palestinian reports.

The balloon launches came as Palestinian factions threatened to continue "popular activities," including border protests, until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted and Qatari funds are transferred into the coastal enclave.

Shortly before the strikes began, a Palestinian merchant was reportedly arrested by Israeli forces at the Erez crossing into the Gaza Strip. The reason for his arrest is as of yet unclear.

Images and video footage of what appear to be IDF strikes on multiple targets in Gaza have circulated over social media. These include targets near the city of Khan Younis, in Gaza City and Jabaliya.

The launches came two days after Border Police officer St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli was critically injured after a Palestinian terrorist shot him during violent riots along the Gaza border. Shmueli remains in critical condition.

On Saturday night, Israel conducted airstrikes against Hamas weapons storage and manufacturing sites in Gaza in response to the violent riots.

Palestinian factions announced on Monday that another demonstration along the border is planned for Wednesday in the southern Gaza Strip, east of Khan Younis.

Eshkol Regional Council head Gadi Yarkoni responded to the incendiary balloons attack, stating the Palestinian's terrorist groups' "audacity to reignite the balloon terror attacks and light up our forests must be stopped."

"If not stopped today, we will find ourselves extinguishing fires for another summer," Yarkoni said. "What starts with acceptance of incendiary balloons, ends with rocket attacks and firing towards IDF soldiers," he added.

Yarkoni concluded by saying he "expects the government to send an immediate message to these terror groups."

Fire raging at Kissufim forest, near the Gaza border on August 23, 2021. (credit: MOSHE BARUCHI - KKL-JNF)

On Sunday night, explosive balloons were reportedly launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. A number of fires were reported on Monday morning there, although it is as of yet unclear if the fires were caused by incendiary balloons.

Despite Egypt closing the Rafah Crossing in both directions, reportedly in response to the violent riots in which Shmueli was injured, the crossings with Israel remained open on Monday and no indication was made that plans to transfer Qatari funds to Gaza would be disrupted.

Trucks loaded with construction iron, diesel, gasoline and gas entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.

The right-wing Im Tirtzu organization announced on Monday that it was organizing a protest in front of the Kerem Shalom crossing, located in the southern Gaza Strip, at 5 a.m. on Wednesday to protest the continued transfer of goods into the Gaza Strip.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.