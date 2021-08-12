The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul to seek election after finishing Cuomo's term

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 12, 2021 16:53
New York Governor-to-be Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she will seek election to the office in 2022 after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations.
“I’m the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I’m going to ask the voters for their faith in me again,” Hochul, 62, who has been New York's lieutenant governor under Cuomo, said in declaring her candidacy on NBC's "Today" program.
With a wide-ranging impeachment probe pending and his supporters abandoning him, Cuomo, 63, announced on Tuesday that he would resign in 14 days.


