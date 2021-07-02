The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Indictment filed against Jerusalem resident for child abuse

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2021 12:41
The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a resident of an ultra-Orthodox town in the Jerusalem district on Friday with the charges of abusing a minor, assaulting a family member, and threats against a minor. 
According to the indictment, the defendant has, in the past, physically and mentally abused her children.
According to the claims, she assaulted her children at least once a week with slaps, pushes, pinches and hair pulls. She used to attack her children with various objects – sticks, a plastic chair and kitchen utensils. 
The prosecution ordered that her detention be extended until the end of the legal proceedings against her.
