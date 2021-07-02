Indictment filed against Jerusalem resident for child abuse

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a resident of an ultra-Orthodox town in the Jerusalem district on Friday with the charges of abusing a minor, assaulting a family member, and threats against a minor.
According to the indictment, the defendant has, in the past, physically and mentally abused her children. According to the claims, she assaulted her children at least once a week with slaps, pushes, pinches and hair pulls. She used to attack her children with various objects – sticks, a plastic chair and kitchen utensils.
The prosecution ordered that her detention be extended until the end of the legal proceedings against her.