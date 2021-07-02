Indictment filed against Jerusalem resident for child abuse

The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a resident of an ultra-Orthodox town in the Jerusalem district on Friday with the charges of abusing a minor, assaulting a family member, and threats against a minor.

According to the claims, she assaulted her children at least once a week with slaps, pushes, pinches and hair pulls. She used to attack her children with various objects – sticks, a plastic chair and kitchen utensils. According to the indictment, the defendant has, in the past, physically and mentally abused her children.

The prosecution ordered that her detention be extended until the end of the legal proceedings against her.