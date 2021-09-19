Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh denied the New York Times (NYT) report describing the November assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist in his weekly presser on Sunday, according to Iran International.

The nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in Tehran on November 26, and the NYT report claimed that it had been carried out by the Mossad. According to the report, the gun was a modified Belgian-made FN MAG machine gun attached to a robot and powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The NYT claimed that their information came from interviews with American, Israeli and Iranian officials "including two intelligence officials familiar with the details of the planning and execution of the operation."

Khatibzadeh denied the report's claims, however, saying that Iranian intelligence has all the details of the incident including all the people involved.

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020. (credit: IRANIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY/WANA/HANDOUT/VIA REUTERS)

Originally there were reports of witnesses seeing two of the assassins at the scene, but two days after the assassination, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps-affiliated Fars News reported that there had been no assassins on the scene and the weapon was operated from afar.