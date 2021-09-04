The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran dismisses US sanctions of Iranians over alleged kidnap plot

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 09:29
Iran on Saturday dismissed new US sanctions on four Iranians over an alleged plot to kidnap an Iranian-American journalist, saying the move reflects Washington’s "addiction to sanctions."
The US Treasury Department on Friday sanctioned the four, saying they were intelligence operatives behind the failed plot.
"Supporters and merchants of sanctions, who see their sanctions tool box empty due to Iran’s maximum resistance, are now resorting to Hollywood scenarios to keep the sanctions alive,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet, quoting spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
"Washington must understand that it has no choice but to abandon its addiction to sanctions and respect Iran," he said.
The sanctions come after US prosecutors in July charged the four with plotting to kidnap a New York-based journalist who was critical of Tehran. Reuters previously confirmed she was Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad.
Iran at the time called the alleged plot “ridiculous and baseless. ”
Those sanctioned are senior Iran-based intelligence official Alireza Shahvaroghi Farahani and Iranian intelligence operatives Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi and Omid Noori, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions block all property of the four in the United States or in US control, and prohibit any transactions between them and US citizens. Other non-Americans who conduct certain transactions with the four could also be subjected to US sanctions, the department said.
Three New Zealand attack victims are in critical condition
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/04/2021 05:44 AM
13-year-old boy moderately injured in brawl in Rahat
Lebanon deported Reuters journalist after questioning
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 11:22 PM
Palestinians fire on IDF troops near Nablus - report
Blinken: State Dept in 'constant contact' with Americans in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 09:51 PM
Taliban: forces take Panjshir, in full control of Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 08:13 PM
US COVID booster rollout to initially proceed with just Pfizer vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 07:18 PM
China, US fail to reach agreement on climate change - SCMP
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 06:55 PM
US health officials: not enough data to recommend boosters widely - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 06:04 PM
Boy stung by scorpion in serious condition - MDA
UK advisers decide against COVID vaccines for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 05:41 PM
EU aims for Kabul presence to coordinate engagement with Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 01:53 PM
Vladimir Putin calls to 'legalize political force' in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 12:40 PM
UK foreign minister wants to engage with Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 12:39 PM
UN: Afghans not fleeing to Iran, Pakistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 12:37 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by