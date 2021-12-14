Iran, nuclear watchdog close to agreements on surveillance - report

Talks between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on surveillance of Iran's nuclear facilities have progressed and understandings could be announced "soon," The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced through the state-run IRIB network on Tuesday night.

Over the last year, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi expressed doubts and concern over the nuclear watchdog's monitoring of Iran's nuclear program, which he said is "no longer intact" in an October interview.

