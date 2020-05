"Israel has proven it only knows force. It cannot be spoken to except with the Palestinian nation's language of power & the Islamic nation’s global power," added Khamenei. "The Zionist regime & its criminal supporters recognize no bounds in brutality & trampling of moral norms. They consider genocide, destruction, the massacre of children & women, & any oppression permissible in #Palestine. This rabid, predatory dog attacks innocent [people]."

As Iran prepares to commemorate the anti-Israel Al-Quds Day, the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attacked Israel on Twitter on Saturday, writing that the "Zionist regime has proven it doesn’t abide by any treaty & doesn't understand any language but the language of force."