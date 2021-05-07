Iran's Khamenei says fight against Israel is a public duty - WATCH

"The fight against this wretched regime is the fight against oppression and the fight against terrorism. And this is a public duty to fight against this regime," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech.
LIVE: Iran’s Leader delivers speech on occasion of Intl. #QudsDay https://t.co/eW42ycfDm2— Press TV (@PressTV) May 7, 2021
Khamenei was speaking on Iran's annual Quds Day, which uses the Arabic name for Jerusalem, held on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Since day 1, Zionists turned occupied Palestine into a base for terrorism. Israel isn’t a country; it’s a #TerroristCamp against Palestinians & other Muslim nations. Fighting this despotic regime is fighting against oppression & terrorism. And this is everyone’s responsibility.— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 7, 2021