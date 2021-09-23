The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iron Dome funding bill passes House vote, moves to Senate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 20:51
Iron Dome Supplemental Appropriations Act passed its first hurdle at the US House of Representatives on Thursday and is now on its way to the Senate.
The bill, H.R.5323, says, "This bill provides $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for the Department of Defense to provide to the government of Israel for the procurement of the Iron Dome defense system to counter short-range rocket threats."
The bill was introduced apart from the general budget bill due to its last-minute removal as a result of pressure from a number of Democratic Members of Congress.
