Israel and Italy finalize arms deal

Israel and Italy have completed a reciprocal procurement agreement which will see the Israel Defense Ministry purchase five advanced training helicopters and the Italians to purchase Rafael spike missiles and Elbit Systems simulators in exchange.The agreement was signed on Tuesday by director-general of the Israel Defense Ministry, Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, and his Italian counterpart, National Armaments Director, Nicolò Falsaperna in a signing ceremony took place simultaneously in the defense headquarters of each country, one in Tel Aviv, the other in Rome, and screened via secure video conference. "The agreement signed yesterday is another expression of the close security and economic relations between Israel and Italy. It enables the IDF to complete the replacement of the old training aircraft in the IAF," said Eshel. "In addition, the reciprocal procurement agreement which includes the purchase [of systems] from Israeli defense industries, positively affects Israel's exports and economy."The Defense Ministry team attending the ceremony included the Head of Production and Procurement, Avi Dadon, Head of the International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT), Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas, Head of the Finance Department, Victor Weiss and additional senior officials.The agreement signed Tuesday completes the exchange between Israel and Italy that began in February 2019 which sees purchases by both countries.Defense Minister Benny Gantz welcomed the completion of this agreement, saying that it "reflects our close and important cooperation with the Italian Ministry of Defense over the years. The completion of this agreement is essential for the training of IAF helicopter pilots and for the development of Israel's economy. It also reflects the great importance of defense industries both for Israel's security and its economy."The Israel Ministry of Defense will purchase a 'training package' from the Italian defense contractor, Leonardo which includes 12 AW119KX training helicopters and two simulators for the Air Force Flight School. The first seven helicopters were purchased a year ago, and an additional five were agreed upon today. The new aircraft will gradually replace the "Sayfan" (Bell 206) helicopters, which have been in service since the 1970s.The Italian Ministry of Defense will purchase Spike launchers and missiles from Rafael and advanced simulators for a number of helicopter models in the Italian military, from a partnership between Leonardo and Elbit Systems. The agreement is a continuation of another deal signed between the two countries in 2011 which saw Israel purchase 30 training aircraft in exchange for the purchase of an observation satellite and two airborne early warning systems.