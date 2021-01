Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Thursday commented on a possible Biden administration review of US

arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, saying that it wouldn't likely put an end to the Gulf power's rapprochement with Israel.

Asked by reporters if the review might set back Israel's efforts to build up relations with the UAE and other Arab countries, Netanyahu said: "I don't think so. I think we have passed the point of no-return.

"Everyone understands that there are huge advantages here. It's peace in exchange for peace... I think it'll move ahead."

Gantz also did not express concern regarding the review, described it as "routine."