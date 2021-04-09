Israel Police investigating suspected hate crime in Bedouin village

The tires of over 20 vehicles were punctured early Friday in the Bedouin village of Kamanneh and "stop assimilation" was spray-painted on a wall in the village, in what Israel Police suspect is a hate crime motivated by nationalism.Under the writing, vandals also spray-painted a Star of David. Teams of police arrived at the scene early Friday and opened an investigation. They collected samples from the scene."Israel Police sees this as a very serious incident and condemns all hate crime that is motivated by nationalism," said a spokesperson for Israel Police.They went on to say that they "will use all tools at our disposal and involve other authorities to identify the suspects and bring them to justice."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}