Israel to renew transfer of fuel tanks to Gaza Strip

The transfer of fuel tanks to Gaza will resume Monday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Sunday. The decision was approved following a security assessment and is dependent on continued stability of the security situation in the Gaza Strip.The decision to resume transfer was announced the same day Israel received a message from the Gaza Strip, requesting the transfer of around 10 fuel tanks for power stations, Walla reported.This is the first order Israel has received from the Gaza Strip since last month's Operation Guardian of the Walls, according to Walla.