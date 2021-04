Clemmons served from 2002 until his resignation in 2020.

McMaster highlighted Clemmons' support for Israel when presenting him with the Order of Palmetto.

Clemmons initiated the first anti-BDS legislation in the United States.

As a legislator, he developed a nationwide network of pro-Israel legislators that became the framework of the Israel Allies Legislative Caucus Coalition, which he chaired.

Clemmons has been credited with writing and passing the Republican platform on Israel.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster bestowed the highest honor a governor can grant on Tuesday to Alan D. Clemmons, a former member of the South Carolina House of Representatives