Israel to send $5m. in wheat to Sudan

Israel will send $5 million in wheat to Sudan, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday.The aid delivery, which Netanyahu said would take place immediately, was a first act of friendship after Israel and Sudan announced they were establishing diplomatic relations on Friday."We are looking forward to a warm peace and are sending $5 million worth of wheat immediately to our new friends in Sudan," Netanyahu tweeted. "Israel will be working closely with the USA to assist Sudan's transition."Susan's current government is a transitional one, working on a move to democracy, following dictator Omar al-Bashir's ouster in a military coup last year.