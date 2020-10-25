The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel to send $5m. in wheat to Sudan

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 25, 2020 18:32
Israel will send $5 million in wheat to Sudan, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday.
The aid delivery, which Netanyahu said would take place immediately, was a first act of friendship after Israel and Sudan announced they were establishing diplomatic relations on Friday."We are looking forward to a warm peace and are sending $5 million worth of wheat immediately to our new friends in Sudan," Netanyahu tweeted. "Israel will be working closely with the USA to assist Sudan's transition."
Susan's current government is a transitional one, working on a move to democracy, following dictator Omar al-Bashir's ouster in a military coup last year.
Israeli gov to allow foreigners to enter for work under strict conditions
Gamzu visits Acre, warns of youth coronavirus spread
Bulgarian PM Borissov tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 05:01 PM
Netanyahu at coronavirus cabinet: We can't afford capsules for everyone
Irish deputy PM says COVID-19 vaccinations may begin before April 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 03:35 PM
Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 03:33 PM
4 Israeli citizens arrested in Ukraine for smuggling 120kg. of cocaine
Hamas delegation heads to Cairo to discuss regional issues
US disease expert Fauci says vaccine verdict due by early December
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 12:22 PM
Yamina's Naftali Bennett to undergo surgery on Monday
Coronavirus in IDF: 424 infected, 2,992 in quarantine
UK considers reducing quarantine period for COVID-19 contacts - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 09:30 AM
Classes at Hebrew University disrupted due to technical issues
Turkey extends exploration in disputed Mediterranean area to Nov. 4
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/25/2020 08:04 AM
Fire breaks out at honey factory in North
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by