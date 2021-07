Shaked Sibony, a Petah Tikva resident, went into hiding from Israel Police for two months following the attempted lynch, where 15 Israelis arranged to meet up in the parking lot with knifes, hammers, clubs and pepper sprays in order to attack those praying in the mosque.

The 22-year-old was indicted on Thursday for an attempted terror attack and intentional damage to vehicles.

A 22-year-old Israeli was arrested by Israel Police this week, after hiding for two months, for attempted lynching of a Taybeh resident in the parking lot of Sidna Ali Mosque in Herzliya during the nationwide riots that took place during Operation Guardian of the Walls, Ynet reported on Friday.