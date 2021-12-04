The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli injured in Damascus Gate stabbing attack

A video went viral on social media showing the terrorist bent over on the ground with Border Police officers aiming their guns at him.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 16:46

Updated: DECEMBER 4, 2021 17:14
POLICE ARREST a Palestinian youth during a protest at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, October 19. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
POLICE ARREST a Palestinian youth during a protest at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, October 19.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
An Israeli was moderately to severely injured in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Damascus Gate on Saturday.
The Israeli, a 20-year-old haredi (Ultra-Orthodox) man, was given medical treatment by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and rushed to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for further treatment.
According to Israeli reports, the attacker attempted to stab a Border Police officer after the stabbing of the young victim.
He was then reportedly killed by Border Police officers on the scene.
Israel Border Police officers arrest a protester at the Damascus Gate (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Israel Border Police officers arrest a protester at the Damascus Gate (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
"I saw a young haredi man in his twenties, fully conscious, suffering from stab wounds," said Israel Weingarten, an MDA first responder paramedic that arrived at the scene.
"We have provided medical treatment to him and evacuated him on a mobile intensive care unit to the hospital In moderate to severe condition," the MDA paramedic added.
Last month, a shooting attack carried out by a Hamas member in Jerusalem’s Old City killed Eliyahu David Kay and injured four others.


