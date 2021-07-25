Israeli Judoka Baruch Shmailov loses in bronze medal fight

Israeli judoka Baruch Shmailov was defeated by Brazilian judoka Daniel Cargnin in the second bronze medal match.
Two bronze medals are awarded in all of the fight sports.
The first is awarded to the winner of the traditional bronze medal fight, between the two losers of the semifinals.
The second is awarded to the winner of the repechage contest, a four-man mini tournament comprised of the four losers of the quarterfinals.
Shmailov was defeated in his quarterfinal fight against Georgian judoka Vazha Margvelashvili.
In his first repechage match, Shmailov defeated Slovenian judoka Adrian Gomboc with an ippon in extra time, giving him the immediate victory.
He then fell to Cargnin in the bronze medal match.
The medal would have been Israel's second, after Avishag Semberg
won bronze on Saturday in taekwondo.