Israeli MKs submit bill to recognize Armenian Genocide

The bill was submitted by MKs Ya'acov Margi, Haim Biton, Moshe Arbel, Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz and Yoav Kish.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 12:49

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 13:41
Members of the Armenian community in Israel attend a demonstration against Israel’s stance on the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turks outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem; the sign on the left reads: ‘Judaism is for acknowledgement of Armenian Genocide, the State of Israel against?’ (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Members of the Armenian community in Israel attend a demonstration against Israel’s stance on the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turks outside the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem; the sign on the left reads: ‘Judaism is for acknowledgement of Armenian Genocide, the State of Israel against?’
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Several opposition MKs have submitted a bill Tuesday to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide and hold a memorial day for it every April 24.
The bill was submitted by Shas MKs Ya'acov Margi, Haim Biton and Moshe Arbel alongside Likud MKs Yuli Edelstein, Israel Katz and Yoav Kish.
This is not the fist time an attempt has been made in the Knesset for Israel to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
In 2018, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg proposed a bill to recognize the massacre as genocide, but the bill was canceled due to government resistance.
In 2019, a number of high-profile members of Knesset like Yair Lapid and Gideon Sa’ar voiced support for the move, but again it did not proceed due to little government support.
THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
This is a developing story.


