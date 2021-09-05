Israeli Police, MDA arrive in Ukraine to assist local police for holiday

A delegation of 11 policemen and officers travelled to Uman in Ukraine on Friday, in order to assist the local police in monitoring and securing some 12,000 Israeli travellers who visit Uman during the High Holidays.

The mission was requested by the Ukrainian police, Israeli police reported. All the police officers who were sent from Israel speak Russian, according to the statement.

Israeli police delegation to Uman, Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah and High Holidays, September 2021 (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, dozens of Magen David Adom (MDA) representatives also travelled to the Eastern European country in order to test the travellers before their return to Israel, with the intent of minimizing the risk of a new variant entering Israel after the holidays.