Israeli 'Proud Boy' gets community service in plea deal after apologizing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 6, 2021 21:52
Far-right extremist activist Hizkiyahu Tenenbaum has accepted a plea deal of 2 months of community service and parole, along with a fine, adding to a previous two months of community service he received in a different verdict.
Tenenbaum has confessed and apologized for sending death threats to N12 reporter Ma'ayan Adam, after she reported multiple stories about women who had been repeatedly harassed by Tenenbaum online for years.
Tenenbaum has gained a name for himself in Israeli far-right and neo-nazi groups online, anti-feminist and extremist groups in recent years, attempting to form his own Israeli version of the US far-right hate group, the Proud Boys, late last year before he was arrested.


