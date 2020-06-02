Israelis buy more junk food, despite gov't labeling

Most Israelis, 62%, support labeling foods as high-fat or high-sugar with a red sticker, but only 33% actually buy less of them, Kan News reported on Tuesday evening.Sales of high-fat cheeses actually went up by 38% and chocolates by 24%, all in the pre-coronavirus outbreak weeks. Energy bar sales, which are also marked as high-sugar, went down by 22%. The report suggested that the sales may have decreased because those purchasing energy bars usually do so because they claim to be healthy, but the red sticker on them saying otherwise deterred consumers.Sales of "red stickered" foods did go down in the first few weeks after the stickers were introduced, the public likely got used to them and thus buying patterns returned to normal or increased in most cases.