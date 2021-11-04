The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel passes state budget after marathon Knesset debate

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman repeatedly called the budget “the most socioeconomic budget ever.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 06:43
Bennett speaking ahead of voting on the budget in the Knesset on Wednesday night. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Bennett speaking ahead of voting on the budget in the Knesset on Wednesday night.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel's 2021 budget was passed in the Knesset on Thursday morning in the third reading by a vote of 61-59.
Voting in this year’s budget, which had to pass by November 14 to prevent elections from being initiated, was set to continue throughout Thursday night. The economic arrangements bill, which contained key reforms, was the first bill to pass, followed by the 2021 state budget.
The Knesset began marathon voting on the 2021 state budget on Wednesday night, following a stormy session that featured the nastiest verbal fight yet between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his predecessor, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Knesset Finance Committee chairman Alex Kushnir gave speeches at the plenum before voting began.
Bennett declared the passage of the budget to be “the most important moment since the government was formed.” He predicted that after the budget becomes law, “the Likud will have to reconsider its direction,” a reference to replacing Netanyahu. Netanyahu met with individual coalition members in an effort to persuade them to vote against the budget and bring the government down. He apparently did not succeed.
In a speech to his Yisrael Beytenu faction at the Knesset on Monday, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, who voted for the budget, lashed out at former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for preventing the passage of the budget while initiating four elections in two years. “By Friday, Israel will go back to being a normal country with a budget after the anomaly of three and a half years without a budget due to the personal interests of one person,” he said.
Liberman said the coalition was united around four issues: the need for stability; lowering the cost of living; fighting crime in the Arab sector; and fighting traffic jams. “As long as the coalition focuses on these issues, the coalition can last its entire term,” he said.
Netanyahu gives a speech ahead of voting on the budget in the Knesset on Wednesday night. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)Netanyahu gives a speech ahead of voting on the budget in the Knesset on Wednesday night. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
“Other issues, like the Palestinians and whether an American consulate will open up for them in Jerusalem, must wait.”
Liberman repeatedly called the budget “the most socioeconomic budget ever.” He rejected charges that key elements of the budget singled out and purposely harmed the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) sector. No budget in Israeli history has had as large a scope, Liberman said earlier.
“We want to help the haredim and not harm them,” he said. “That means strengthening moderates and encouraging them to join the workforce. This is the true Jewish tradition, and what Shas and United Torah Judaism preach is idol worship. The Talmud doesn’t say it’s forbidden to work or to serve in the IDF.”
The Knesset will deliberate the 2022 budget when the plenum resumes Thursday morning and are set to pass the state budget into law for the first time since March 15, 2018.
Gil Hoffman and Zev Stub contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Budget Knesset Naftali Bennett israeli knesset Israeli Government Budget
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by