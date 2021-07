Hapoel Raanana AFC and the Portuguese soccer club, FC Arouca, have reached an agreement on the transfer of attacking midfielder Or Dasa, Israeli and Portuguese media reported on Saturday.

The transfer is expected to go through without a price tag. However, if sold or loaned in the future, the two teams will split the profits 50-50.

Dasa will reportedly earn 80,000 Euros per month, and has agreed to a three-year contract with the newcomer to the Portuguese Priemeira Liga.