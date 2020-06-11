The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Itzik Shmuli meets with LGBTQ+ organizations amid Pride Month

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 11, 2020 19:47
Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli met with LGBTQ+ organizations on Thursday amid Pride Month.
Shmuli, who is openly gay, met with representatives of the different organizations along with other key members of the ministry, as well as Head of the Knesset Committee Eitan Ginsburg, who is also openly gay.The organizations reviewed key challenges that they have faced as well as the needs of the communittee from the Labor and Social Services Ministry.
They additionally told Shmuli that the adoption law discriminates against LGBTQ+ families and must be changed so that registration of LGBTQ+ parents and surrogacy abroad is eased.

US lawmakers back new helicopter safety equipment after Kobe Bryant crash
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 08:30 PM
Coronavirus surges in Israel: 214 new cases in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 08:19 PM
Brazil research institute to help test, produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 07:20 PM
Pompeo, Austrian FM discuss annexation, Hezbollah in Europe
Education Ministry: 460 students, faculty test positive for coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 07:01 PM
Top US general apologizes for taking part in Trump walk during protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 05:31 PM
Emergent BioSolutions signs deal to make AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 04:44 PM
Riots in Mea She'arim: Policemen stoned, three suspects arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/11/2020 04:24 PM
Germany, Turkey in close contact over coronavirus travel warnings
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 04:01 PM
China offering coronavirus candidate vaccines to state workers – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 03:36 PM
Egypt allows foreign tourists to some resorts from July 1
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 03:24 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 7.38 million, death toll at 415,545​
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 02:11 PM
Ivory Coast army says 12 soldiers killed and seven wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:56 PM
Malaysia reports 31 new coronavirus cases; no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:52 PM
Philippines reports nine novel coronavirus deaths, 443 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/11/2020 01:51 PM
