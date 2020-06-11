Itzik Shmuli meets with LGBTQ+ organizations amid Pride Month

Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli met with LGBTQ+ organizations on Thursday amid Pride Month.Shmuli, who is openly gay, met with representatives of the different organizations along with other key members of the ministry, as well as Head of the Knesset Committee Eitan Ginsburg, who is also openly gay.The organizations reviewed key challenges that they have faced as well as the needs of the communittee from the Labor and Social Services Ministry.They additionally told Shmuli that the adoption law discriminates against LGBTQ+ families and must be changed so that registration of LGBTQ+ parents and surrogacy abroad is eased.