Joint Knesset committee recommends extending national emergency to 2021

The joint Knesset committee, which includes the Foreign Relations, the Defense and the Constitutional, Law, and Courts committees, recommended on Tuesday to extend the national state of emergency until June 3, 2021.If the state of emergency is extended, the Knesset will be able to oversee specific measures if Israel faces a second wave of coronavirus.Human rights activists and opposition members voiced their concerns that some of these measures, such as allowing police to enter homes without a warrant, refusing inmates' requests to meet their lawyers and allowing the Shin Bet pin-point the locations of Israelis using their mobile phone data, are extreme and pose a risk to liberty.Derekh Eretz MK Zvi Hauser said that he intends to create a sub-committee to monitor the possible cancellation of emergency warrants and laws to ensure the emergency situation, and its renewal, won't be extended annually.