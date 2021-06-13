Joint List leader Odeh: 'There's room for joy, but not for complacency'

During a speech addressing the Knesset plenum, Joint List Party leader Ayman Odeh said the incoming government provided "room for joy, but not for complacency."

"This is a bad government that will be formed today. Ministers from the extremist right will hold many portfolios, such as Ayelet Shaked, Gideon Sa'ar, Avigdor Lieberman, Zeev Elkin and Oded Forer."

Odeh said that the Jewish-Arab partnership due to the conservative Islamist Ra'am Party's entrance into the coalition - for the first time in Israel's history - was based on harming Jerusalem, harming the Negev and harming Arab citizens.