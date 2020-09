Jordan warns of full lockdown after virus cases surge

Jordan warned on Wednesday it could be forced to return to a full lockdown, potentially devastating its fragile economy, after recording 1,767 new cases of COVID-19, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak.

The country's total number of confirmed infections now stands at 11,816, with 61 deaths since the first case surfaced in early March, Health Minister Saad Jaber said in a statement.

Jordan, which had some of the lowest numbers of infections in the region in the first few months of the pandemics' spread, has seen daily numbers rise alarmingly this month, with health officials saying the country now faced a community spread.

The government could be forced to impose a full lockdown that would paralyze daily activity and suspend businesses if a "dangerous" spiral of cases made it difficult for health authorities to cope, government spokesman Amjad Adailah said.

"This is matter that no one wants," he said referring to a doubling of daily cases within the last week.