Journalist detained after forced landing held in Minsk jail

A Belarusian blogger, Roman Protasevich, who was detained when the Ryanair plane from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday, is being held in a jail, the interior ministry said on Monday.

According to journalist sources however, his family has reported that he is in critical condition and his hospitalized.

Less then 24 hrs after being kidnapping by Belarus, journalist Raman Pratasevych family says he is in critical condition and is in Hospital