Journalist detained after forced landing held in Minsk jail

A Belarusian blogger, Roman Protasevich, who was detained when the Ryanair plane from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday, is being held in a jail, the interior ministry said on Monday.
It added he has not complained of ill health.
According to journalist sources however, his family has reported that he is in critical condition and his hospitalized.
#BREAKING: Less then 24 hrs after being kidnapping by Belarus, journalist Raman Pratasevych family says he is in critical condition and is in Hospital pic.twitter.com/WM5YnLdxMo— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) May 24, 2021
Minsk scrambled a warplane to escort the Ryanair flight on Sunday, flagging a bomb alert that proved false once the plane had made an unscheduled landing in Belarus where authorities arrested Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.