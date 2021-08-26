Judicial investigator of Beirut port blast issues subpoena against PM

Judge Tarek Al-Bitar, the judicial investigator of the Beirut port blast, issued a subpoena against caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab after Diab failed to appear at court after he was summoned as a defendant in the case, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The session was adjourned until September 20. Judge Fadi Sawan, the former judicial investigator, issued the claims against Diab and three ministers on charges of negligence that caused the death and injury of hundreds of people in the explosion at the Beirut port last year.