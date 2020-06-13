Justice Minister: Netanyahu speaks ‘his truth’ when says he is targeted

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn told N12 news on Saturday evening that when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu complained that the cases against him are the result of “persecution” he was “speaking his own truth.”

When the reporter pointed out that this is an odd position for a justice minister to take, Nissenkorn said he will defend the courts “with an iron fist.”

Nissenkorn vowed that as long as he is in office there will not be an “overcoming clause” that will grant Knesset the power to bypass High Court rulings.