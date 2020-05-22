Iran's Khamenei: Israel will not survive

He continued, saying that "the dawn of the Islamic Revolution in #Iran opened up a new chapter in the struggle for #Palestine. The emergence of the #resistance front presented the Zionist regime with increasing problems." Khamenei added that "God willing, the Zionist regime will encounter even more problems in the future."





Khamenei said that "today, the resistance front is moving with increasing power and hope, while the front of oppression, unbelief and arrogance is growing more hopeless and powerless by the day. Today the ‘invincible’ Zionist army is forced to retreat against resisting people in Lebanon and Gaza."



The ayatollah said "arrogant Powers & Zionism's main policy is to push #Palestine to fade in oblivion in minds of Muslim communities," adding that "truth is an issue as important as Palestine isn't something Muslim nations allow to sink into oblivion." Khamenei claimed "the main agents of disastrous creation of [I]srael are western govts. Conspiring with Jewish plutocrats, Britain prepared a fabrication called Zionism to play its role. After WWII, they abused problems of region's states & declared the bogus regime, nationless Zionist state." He continued, saying that " Westerners & Jewish corporation owners' main goal by fabricating the Zionist regime & this cancerous tumor was to build a stronghold to influence & dominate West Asia. So, they equipped the bogus, occupying regime with all kinds of military & non-military tools, even nukes."





Khamenei added that "sadly, after their initial struggles of resistance, some of which were praiseworthy, the majority of Arab governments gradually succumbed. Particularly after the U.S. involvement, they forgot their human, Islamic and political responsibilities and their Arab pride."