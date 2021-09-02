Knesset approves quarantine supervision law in first reading

The Knesset plenum approved in its first reading on Thursday a temporary provision stating the government may use technological means of quarantine supervision.

The temporary provision, if passed, will give the government the authority to use technological means of supervision to all Israelis who are required to self-isolate.

Any quarantined Israeli could be identified using photos or videos, as per the new provision.

Currents laws allow for the government to use technology to only supervise Israelis returning from abroad.