Knesset to vote on legality of unauthorized outposts

The bills include legislation that would legalize unauthorized outposts, bypass Supreme Court decisions, and enable the entering of the sites of settlements in the northern West Bank that were evacuated during Ariel Sharon's term as Prime Minister."I am pleased to announce that my bills to regulate the building of young settlements and the law regarding the cancellation of the disengagement will be put to a vote in the plenum today," said Likud faction chairman MK Miki Zohar. "These are important issues that every government must promote for the success of the state. Bennett and Sa'ar are going to miss a historic opportunity that will be remembered forever by depriving the state of a right-wing government."