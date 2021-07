The Knesset voted 64 to 50 against a bill calling for the government to express its sovereignty over all of Judea and Samaria. The coalition of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opposed the bill, which was sponsored by Likud MKs Miki Zohar and Shlomo Karhi.Karhi said the vote proved that Bennett's government is "left-wing and bad." MK Mansour Abbas (Ra'am) mocked Zohar, saying: "You also oppose the bill. You were in office for 12 years and did nothing about this."