Labor Party approves change gov't by a majority of 97%

When it was brought to a vote on Monday, 97% of the Labor party voted in favor of joining the new unity government.Also at the meeting, the party decided to amend its constitution to require and enforce gender equality.Merav Michaeli Labor party head, said that "unlike previous meetings that approved becoming a part of the government led by Netanyahu, this conference approved the important role of the Labor party in forming the change government that will replace Netanyahu and bring to the end of his rule."