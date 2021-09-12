Lapid outlines ‘economy for security’ plan for Gaza

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid laid out his detailed plan to defeat Hamas in Gaza through economic and diplomatic means, in an address to the International Counter-Terrorism Conference at Reichman University on Sunday.

“We need to start a large, multi-year process of economy for security,” Lapid said.

Lapid rejected the dichotomy that Israel can either reconsider Gaza or continue to engage in periodic rounds of violence against Hamas and other terrorist groups in the coastal enclave that Israel evacuated in 2005.

“Those are two bad options...That’s not a reality we can accept,” he stated.