Likud slams Naftali Bennett, warns he's joining 'Left'

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 21, 2021 16:08
Likud released a statement attacking Yamina leader Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, continuing its recent spate of attacks against him.
"Due to his uncontrollable ambition to be prime minister at any price, Bennett is ready to use his seven mandates to crown a left-wing government with a collation of 50 MKs from the left and the Joint List," the Likud said.
"He's doing this despite the will of the voters who gave 65 mandates to a right-wing government and despite his clear promise not to sit under Yair Lapid and the left."
Lapid responded, saying that no one believes Netanyahu's empty promises anymore and that the solution is a unity government.
US to launch probe of Minneapolis police after George Floyd murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 04:56 PM
Oxygen leak kills 22 in Indian hospital as coronavirus infections mount
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 04:41 PM
Police detain more than 100 people at protests in support of Navalny
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 04:17 PM
Disabled IDF veteran Saidian struggling to stay alive at Sheba burn ward
London Bridge station evacuated as police investigate suspicious item
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 03:27 PM
Child swallowed battery, doctors operate to save his life
Indonesia searching for missing submarine with 53 on board
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 02:34 PM
Syria loses watchdog voting rights after chemical weapons findings
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 01:23 PM
Wife of MK gets restraining order against Likud activist
Suspect charged with rape, possession of pedophilic videos of minors
Coronavirus: 148 new cases in Israel yesterday, positive test rate 0.3%
Zohar: 'the unity of the Likud is extremely important'
China's Xi to attend climate change summit at Biden's invitation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 04:19 AM
Biden: Chauvin verdict in Floyd murder a 'step forward' but too rare
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 02:27 AM
Majority of US Senate votes to confirm Monaco as deputy attorney general
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/21/2021 01:01 AM
