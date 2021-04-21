Likud slams Naftali Bennett, warns he's joining 'Left'

Lapid responded, saying that no one believes Netanyahu's empty promises anymore and that the solution is a unity government.

Likud released a statement attacking Yamina leader Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, continuing its recent spate of attacks against him."Due to his uncontrollable ambition to be prime minister at any price, Bennett is ready to use his seven mandates to crown a left-wing government with a collation of 50 MKs from the left and the Joint List," the Likud said."He's doing this despite the will of the voters who gave 65 mandates to a right-wing government and despite his clear promise not to sit under Yair Lapid and the left."