Likud poised to cancel primary

The Likud seemed increasingly likely to cancel its primary ahead of the election in March, as its Constitution Committee weighed a proposal to do so on Wednesday.The committee is expected to vote on whether to cancel the election for the Likud list in the upcoming election, mostly leaving the current slate intact, except that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be allowed to appoint candidates to slots 5 or 10, plus 26, 28, 36, 29 and 40.Both Netanyahu and Likud central committee chairman Chaim Katz agree to the proposal, making it likely to pass in the committee as well as subsequent votes in the Likud secretariat, led by Finance Minister Israel Katz, and central committee.Earlier this week, Netanyahu, Katz, and coalition chairman Miki Zohar were heard shouting at one another over the spots on the list to which the Likud leader would be able to appoint candidates of his choosing, KAN reported. Netanyahu sought to place more potential Knesset members in the top 20.