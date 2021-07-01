Man in northern Israel arrested for identifying with terror organizations

The Jerusalem District Attorney's office filed an indictment on Thursday against a 56-year-old man from the Arab town of Araba in northern Israel for identifying with terrorist organizations, including Hamas.The defendant works as secretary of the Bnei HaKfar Movement, an Arab political movement. He is also an officer in the High Monitoring Committee of Israeli Arabs.According to the indictment, the defendant posted on Facebook content that incited terrorism and acts of violence on different occasions.The District Attorney has requested to keep the defendant detained until the end of the legal proceedings against him.